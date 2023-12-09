Veauty-Lac Announces Limited-Time Holiday Sale With Savings On Selected Items

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Veauty-Lac's Christmas promotion offers amazing discounts on advanced probiotics for improved well-being in people and pets.

Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, 9th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Veauty-Lac, an industry leader committed to improving the health of humans and animals via innovative probiotics derived from vegetables, is pleased to announce an exclusive Christmas promotion. An enticing 20% discount on selected goods is offered during this limited-time offer from December 1 to December 20, highlighting Veauty-Lac's dedication to innovation in the field of microbial technology.

Three flagship products-Microbiome SsoyGenic, and Lacto Pet Dogs & Cats-are available at Christmas promotion discounts to customers during this holiday season.

First and foremost, the Digestive Health Powder for Women and Men by Veauty-Lac, Microbiome SsoyGenic , offers a potent improvement in digestive health. It contains patented probiotics derived from vegetables, which enhance gut health. For a general improvement in digestion and circulation, it works by optimizing digestive function, improving intestinal performance, and providing exclusive postbiotic production.







Lacto Pet Dogs & Cats is a multi-enzyme probiotic formula designed to improve gut health in dogs. It aids in digestion, boosts immune health, and provides relief from diarrhea and constipation, enhancing overall hydration and balance. This probiotic is specifically tailored for canine digestive support, helping in nutrient absorption and preventing common digestive issues. The all-natural formula includes a blend of 8 mixed probiotics, reducing bad smells and body odor. It also assists in weight management and supports a balanced diet. The high-quality formula, featuring dried Alaska pollock, is palatable and promotes vibrant health and improved gut health in dogs.







Veauty-Lac has built its reputation on cutting-edge research and product development in the field of probiotics derived from vegetables. Sustainable soil agents, livestock probiotics, grain-fermented food, and all things microbial are part of the company's goal to improve people's lives through cutting-edge microbial technology.

Veauty-Lac is committed to improving the health of humans and animals using their own microbial technology, and they were an early innovator in probiotics made from vegetables. Veauty-Lac is at the forefront of research and product development because of its dedication to quality and natural well-being.