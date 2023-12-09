Renowned Media Personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inspires Outgoing Students Of The 118Th Batch At AAFT Convocation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida,4th Dec. 2023: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, delivered a motivational address to the outgoing students of the 118th batch at the convocation ceremony held in Noida. Emphasizing the importance of determination and hard work, Dr. Marwah urged the graduates to strive for success and make a mark in their respective fields.



In a historic moment, Dr. Marwah highlighted that AAFT University has achieved a milestone by conducting its 118th convocation, setting a record as the first creative institute worldwide to reach such a landmark. He commended the students for their sincere efforts and belief, stating that India is on the rise, offering tremendous opportunities for everyone to excel in the market.



During the event, renowned actor Rishabh Sinha shared his experiences with the aspiring creative minds, while popular actor and singer Shikha Malhotra narrated the story of her life, providing inspiration to the students. Arzad Naaz expressed gratitude to AAFT for delivering world-class education in a cost-effective manner and contributing to nation-building through various initiatives. Tushar Kumar, the youngest Councillor from London also spoke about his achievements.



Executive Directors of AAFT, Ajay Kumar and OSD AAFT, Manoj Agarwal, along with Yogesh Mishra, Dean of AAFT, also addressed the gathering. The ceremony included the presentation of AAFT Mementos to the toppers and the conferral of prestigious AAFT diplomas to the graduating students.



In recognition of their contributions, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored dignitaries present at the event with life membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT.



The convocation ceremony marked a significant milestone in the journey of AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television, celebrating the accomplishments of its students and reinforcing the institution's commitment to fostering excellence in the field of media and entertainment.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT