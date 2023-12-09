JAIN College, Department Of Humanities Sparkles With Literary Brilliance: Litfest Illuminates BLR

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 8, 2023 6:00 am - Unleashing Creativity and Culture: JAIN College's LitFest Beckons Bengaluru's Literary Minds on December 10th

Bengaluru, 8th December 2023: JAIN College, part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), is proud to announce the much anticipated“LitFest” organised by the Department of Humanities, powered by Knowledgeum on 10th December 2023. The LitFest is a celebration of creativity, cultural expression, and intellect, open to all PUC students. With an enduring commitment to nurturing the literary passions of the promising enthusiasts, the Department of Humanities of JAIN College provides a platform where innovative ideas, words, and stories can flourish.

The LitFest will showcase a varied array of literary talents, bringing together students, faculty, and prominent dignitaries like Dr. Indira Chandrasekhar- a scientist, a writer, a literary curator, and the founder and principal editor of Out of Print, an award-winning literary platform for short fiction bearing a connection to the Indian subcontinent, Ms. Kirtana Kumar is an actor, director, dramaturg and film-maker, and Mr. Kalyanaraman Durgadas is an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta and a serial entrepreneur. His renowned work, "Songs of the Cauvery" was adjudged the best debut novel in 2016, winning the Anupam Kher award in 2017, and was shortlisted for several other prizes and was reviewed favourably by many publications.

Participants can partake in poetry writing, essay writing, story writing, and immersive workshops and panel discussions on the topic 'AI Tools in Writing', which are designed to inspire and cultivate the next generation of writers. The event will be a melting pot of ideas, fostering an environment where literary enthusiasts can connect, learn, and share their love for language and storytelling.

Speaking on hosting LitFest, Dr. Jagadish Chandra, Head of the Department, Department of Humanities, JAIN College, VV Puram said,“We are thrilled for the LitFest- an immersive celebration of words, ideas, and the boundless creativity that defines the literary world. In a city known for its diversity, our LitFest aims to be a melting pot of thoughts, where the power of language unites us all. We embark on a journey of literary exploration, fostering a community that cherishes the written word and embraces the profound impact of storytelling on our lives."

About JAIN College: JAIN College is dedicated to providing an educational environment focused on student learning and delivered by qualified faculty. It strives to offer its students a highly valuable pre-university education that is accessible, affordable and empowers students of all backgrounds with xa platform to transform their lives and help realise their true potential. At Jain College, the faculty imparts coaching that is effective and up-to-date with the latest trends in education. Extracurricular activities are encouraged and are provided with numerous opportunities to display their talents in the various events conducted every year.