Rodan Energy Secures Largest Position In The IESO Capacity Auction

Rodan Energy continues to grow its Demand Response (DR) resources by securing the largest position to date in the IESO Capacity Auction and maintains its position as the largest Demand Response provider in Canada.

The IESO released the results of its province-wide Capacity Auction today, announcing they had awarded 1867.2 megawatts (MW) of capacity for the 2024 Summer period and 1310.8 MW for the 2024/25 Winter period.

Rodan will manage over 340 MW of capacity in the upcoming year, which accounts for 18% of the available IESO capacity. These auction results again reinforce Rodan's position as Canada's largest Demand Response (DR) provider.

“We are grateful for the confidence that the IESO and Ontario's largest energy users place in the Rodan Energy team. The IESO's Demand Response program provides a clean, reliable, and cost-effective capacity resource for the Ontario electricity grid while delivering economic value to Ontario's electricity consumers,” stated Paul Grod, CEO of Rodan Energy.

The IESO will use Demand Response to help the province manage summer and winter electricity system peaks. The annual capacity auctions are an important tool to meet Ontario's power system needs and provide the flexibility required to enable the province to adapt to changing conditions. The capacity auction helps Ontario's largest energy consumers earn revenue by reducing power consumption when needed.

“The benefits to utilizing these DR programs equate to earning over $64,000/MW of curtailable load for large energy consumers. That is something not to be overlooked as Energy Managers look for new ways to deliver funding to improve operational processes and move to a clean energy future.” stated Danylo Grod, Senior Energy Analyst, Canadian Markets for Rodan Energy.

The 2024/25 Demand Response season runs from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025. Energy Managers who wish to participate in these programs are encouraged to reach out to the Rodan team for more information.

About Rodan Energy Solutions

Rodan Energy Solutions is a leading North American provider of Demand Response, Distributed Energy Resources (DER) asset optimization, Energy Intelligence Solutions (EIS), Metering, Telemetry & SCADA, and Power Systems Engineering. Serving commercial and industrial energy users as well as power distribution and generation companies – we believe in a clean energy future and are committed to“Making Sustainable, Attainable”.