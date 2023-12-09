Brazil’S Economic Outlook Updated By Fitch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fitch, a top risk assessment agency, has modified its growth predictions for Brazil's economy.



In 2023, the growth forecast is now 3.0%, down from the earlier 3.2%. Yet, 2024 shows promise, with projections increasing from 1.3% to 1.5%.



These changes are due to various economic elements. The high Selic rate, Brazil's base interest rate, is a key factor.



This rate greatly impacts borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. A high Selic rate typically slows economic activities by raising loan costs.



This has affected Brazil's economic growth. Another contributing factor is the end of a fruitful harvest season.



Agriculture significantly boosts Brazil's economy. After a successful harvest, its economic impact is set to decrease in the near future.







Despite these issues, Brazil's economy still has support. Consumer spending, driven by a strong job market, remains a cornerstone.



More jobs lead to increased income and spending. Wage recovery also enhances purchasing power.



Government spending provides further stimulus. Spending on projects and services boosts the economy, often creating jobs and spurring economic activities.



Investment, however, is expected to decrease by 3.4% in 2023. Investment is vital for long-term growth, leading to business and infrastructure development.

Less contribution from agriculture

In 2024, normalizing agricultural production might slow growth. After exceptional output, a return to average levels means less contributio from agriculture.



Nevertheless, domestic demand is still expected to fuel growth. The labor market supports this.



Additionally, a shift to more relaxed monetary policy could mitigate the effects of slight fiscal tightening.



Even with government spending cuts, lower interest rates may stimulate borrowing and spending.



In conclusion, Fitch's updated forecasts for Brazil indicate an interplay of economic challenges and strengths.



High interest rates and a slowing harvest impact growth. However, robust consumer spending and a supportive job market offer stability.



The outlook for 2024 suggests a resilient and adaptive economy.

