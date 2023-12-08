Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) Long-Term Follow-Up Data Shows Significantly Improved Survival In ALS Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , together with its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., recently provided operating highlights for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) clinical program.“In August, Clene reported a 24-month long-term data cut from the open-label extension ('OLE') of the RESCUE-ALS study as of July 2023, which showed a significant median survival benefit of 19.3 months in addition to a significant (p=0.049) 52% decreased risk of ALS clinical worsening events – defined as the first occurrence of death, tracheostomy (a procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck into the windpipe to help air and oxygen reach the lungs), assisted ventilation, or feeding tube placement – in patients originally treated with CNM-Au8. The data also showed a 75% decreased risk of long-term all-cause mortality,” reads a recent article.“A month later, the company reported long-term follow-up data for patients treated with CNM-Au8 for up to 133 weeks in the OLE of the HEALEY ALS platform trial. The post hoc results showed significantly improved survival compared to matched historical placebo controls from previously completed phase 2 and phase 3 ALS trials stored in the Pooled Resource Open-Access ALS Clinical Trials ('PRO-ACT') database, the largest U.S. clinical database of previous ALS trials.”

About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,"Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress.

