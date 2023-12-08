Techmediabreaks - Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) User Base Reaches, Passes 3.5 Million

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) , an award-winning, premier platform and provider of cloud communication services, video collaboration and managed IT services, is reporting that its platform has reached more than 3.5 million users. Crexendo's end-user base has doubled since the company acquired NetSapiens(R) in 2021, fundamental to the company's platform.“The growth that we have seen in our customer base is the direct result of internal and external initiatives that we have been diligently implementing,” said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn in the press release.“Our coordinated sales and marketing efforts, as well as continued improvements that we are making to our offerings, have resulted in higher quality end products that are meeting the needs of both new and existing customers. This rapid and ongoing expansion is validating our diversified growth strategy and is underscoring our belief that the Unified communications as a service ('UCaaS') industry is still in its early days with a long runway ahead. We expect to continue taking share for the foreseeable future while delivering what we believe is the premier platform in our industry.”

About Crexendo Inc.

Crexendo is an

award-winning premier provider of cloud-communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. The company's solutions currently support more than three and a half million end users globally. For more information about the company, visit

.

