Billiondollarbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), Siriusxm Canada Partner To Bring Audio Entertainment Offering To Canadian Lucid Owners

has announced a partnership with SiriusXM Canada to offer all new and existing Canadian Lucid owners a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM's comprehensive audio entertainment. According to the announcement, SiriusXM is available in the LCID's award-winning Lucid Air, the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market. In addition, owners of the entire Lucid Air lineup will be offered access to SiriusXM through the trial subscription. Channels available through SiriusXM are expertly curated, free of ads and deliver a wide array of audio choices for listeners, covering every music genre across many decades. The platform also features the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports offered in audio as well as worldwide news and entertainment.“We're thrilled to offer Lucid customers the incredible breadth and depth of SiriusXM's audio programming with expertly curated music, entertainment and sports, personalized to fit the vibe of any length road trip,” said

Lucid Group senior VP of digital Michael Bell in the press release.“All new and existing Lucid Air owners now have access to a three-month trial of

SiriusXM as a standard feature, making their audio experience even better.”

About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group has a mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a

California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official

EPA

estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at the company's factory in

Casa Grande, Arizona, and

King Abdullah Economic City(KAEC),

Saudi Arabia, deliveries of

Lucid Air

are currently underway to customers in the

United States,

Canada,

Europe and the

Middle East. For more information about the company, visit

