New US Treasury Rules On China-Made Batteries Could Increase EV Prices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Americans may soon have to contend with higher electric vehicle prices after the federal government

announced new regulations

designed to limit the nation's reliance on Chinese electric vehicle batteries. According to the Biden administration, the proposed rules would cut government subsidies for electric cars with battery components made in China or companies with

strong ties

to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

While the rules will undoubtedly help the United States in its quest to cut China from critical supply chains, American drivers will have to...

