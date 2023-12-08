Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners Announces IBN As Media Sponsor For Roth MKM's 12Th Annual Deer Valley Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners (Roth MKM), a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, is continuing its collaboration with IBN, an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, by choosing the firm as media sponsor for its annual Deer Valley Event. The prestigious gathering is scheduled for Dec. 13–16, 2023, at the luxurious Montage Deer Valley in Utah. The event is designed to create an ideal setting for select investors and C-suite executives from analyst-selected companies to foster meaningful conversations and cultivate lasting professional relationships through one-on-one and small-group meetings. Represented companies will come from an array of sectors, including sustainability, business services, consumer goods, oil and gas, healthcare, technology and media. As media sponsor, IBN will utilize its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to magnify the reach of the conference and raise awareness of the event with a larger audience of online investors.“By combining intricate industry knowledge with access to a strong network of exciting companies and seasoned investors, ROTH has built a strong reputation for hosting highly productive and engaging events throughout multiple decades,” said IBN communications director Jonathan Keim.“Our teams will leverage IBN's expansive network of downstream publishing partners and strategically targeted social media channels to reach additional investors around the globe.”

To view the full press release, visit

