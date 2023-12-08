Toobit Announces The Listing Of Aimalls (AIT) For Spot Trading On December 14, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange known for its commitment to innovation and user-centric financial services, proudly announces the upcoming listing of AiMalls' utility token, AIT, for spot trading. The anticipated listing of AIT token is scheduled to be available on Toobit's platform starting December 14, 2023.

Empowering AI-Powered Online Shopping

AiMalls introduces a groundbreaking AI-powered online mall and store, employing intelligent algorithms to deliver tailored and personalized shopping experiences. This cutting-edge platform, available both as a website and app, leverages AI algorithms to understand consumer preferences, past purchase histories, and behaviors. Utilizing this data, AiMalls recommends products that resonate more with individual consumers, aiming to streamline and enhance their shopping journey.

Transforming Shopping Experience with AI Technology

AiMalls' AI technology analyzes consumer behavior, providing invaluable insights to optimize the user experience. By integrating sophisticated AI mechanisms, the platform aims to simplify shopping, making it more efficient and tailored to each customer's preferences. Their mission revolves around establishing an inclusive online marketplace that seamlessly connects buyers and sellers across the globe.

Pioneering AI Technology in E-Commerce

The platform's mission is to harness the power of AI and advanced technologies, providing a unique, personalized, and seamless shopping experience that caters specifically to each customer's distinct preferences. AiMalls features a myriad of cutting-edge functionalities designed to serve as an effective and potent platform for both sellers and buyers.

Utility Token for Enhanced Marketplace Features

AIT token serves as the utility token powering the Global Marketplace powered by AI. Holders of AIT tokens gain access to exclusive features within the AiMalls ecosystem. AIT tokens can be utilized to purchase sponsored slots, enabling sellers to promote their stores and products effectively within the marketplace, enhancing visibility and boosting sales opportunities.

Toobit is thrilled to introduce AiMalls' AIT token to its comprehensive trading platform, further expanding its offerings to encompass innovative tokens that represent groundbreaking technology and enhanced user experiences. For more information on the upcoming listing of AITECH on Toobit's platform, visit Toobit's official website .

