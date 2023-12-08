Unbound (UN), A Transformative Metaverse Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Unbound (UN) on December 13, 2023, for all BitMart users. The UN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is Unbound (UN)?

Unbound (UN) is a revolutionary platform enabling users and businesses to create and personalize their own virtual worlds with ease. It's a gateway to the Metaverse, where individuals can express themselves and businesses can offer uninterrupted brand experiences like never before. Unbound facilitates seamless integration into the digital realm, redefining the boundaries of virtual creativity and interaction.

Why Unbound (UN)?

Unbound stands out as a metaverse-as-a-service platform, offering boundless opportunities for B2B engagement. It's a game-changer for businesses, enabling them to host virtual conferences, workshops, exhibitions, e-commerce shops, and NFT galleries with unprecedented ease. This digital transformation eliminates traditional barriers such as travel costs and venue limitations, offering a more sustainable, scalable, and efficient way of business interaction and client engagement in the Metaverse.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Unbound (UN)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 UN

Token Type: POLYGON

Unbound's Metaverse-as-a-Service caters to a range of needs – from designing bespoke virtual environments to facilitating unique NFT collections and providing the infrastructure for various metaverse events. It's an all-encompassing solution for digital space creation, offering secure, accessible, and socially interactive environments. With its decentralized and scalable technology, Unbound is adept at hosting a myriad of virtual events, from fairs to AI-powered stores and art galleries, making it a versatile platform for various applications.

To learn more about Unbound (UN), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!