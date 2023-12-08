PM: Qatar Pressing On With Bid For Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met in Washington Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation and achieve ceasefire.

During the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed that Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing efforts to return to calm, leading to a permanent ceasefire, stressing that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the humanitarian pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

He also stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors in a sustainable manner to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern Strip.

HE Sheikh Mohamed expressed Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting of civilians, and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practising the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.

MENAFN08122023000067011011ID1107562896