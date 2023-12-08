Washington Meeting Discusses Efforts To Protect Gaza Civilians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated Friday in Washington in the meeting of members of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, with Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Ben Cardin, and a number of committee members.

Also participating in the meeting were Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, Joordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr Ayman al-Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the military escalation, in addition to discussing efforts made to reach an immediate ceasefire and protecting defenceless civilians.

The members of the ministerial committee expressed their complete rejection of all violations and practices carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, including blatant settlement operations, forced displacement, and bombing of civilian facilities, which are a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

They stressed the importance of the international community taking serious and urgent steps to ensure securing relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

The members emphasised the importance of Security Council member states assuming their responsibility to stop the violations practised by the Israeli occupation authorities against the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that returning to the path of just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Palestine requires serious work from the international community to implement international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enable the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

