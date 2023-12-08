Sonia Gandhi Turns 77 Today! PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes, 'Blessed With A Long And Healthy Life'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi turned 77 years old today, December 9, Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to the former Congress President in a post on X (formerly Twitter).\"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,\" he said on X.Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.
MENAFN08122023007365015876ID1107562881
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.