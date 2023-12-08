Ajman Tourism Successfully Concludes GCC Roadshow, Forging Strategic Alliances

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Ajman, UAE- The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General, has successfully concluded a meticulously planned and executed strategic roadshow across key destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) from December 4 to December 7. The primary objective of this initiative was to elevate the profile of tourism in the Emirate of Ajman, showcasing its distinctive attractions and immense potential to a discerning global audience.

In Muscat, Oman, on December 4, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Travel Point LLC, a recognized leader in Oman's tourism sector. Specializing in Exclusive Outbound Group Tours, Adventure Tourism, Film Tourism, Destination Weddings, and Events Management. This strategic alliance aims to blend creative tourism and highlight Ajman's distinctive landmarks.

These partnerships were forged as a result of a promotional tour and meetings conducted by a delegation from the ADTD. The delegation engaged with leaders, operators in the tourism sector, and prominent tourism companies and agencies. Under the supervision of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, the tour included visits to the Sultanate of Oman from December 4, followed by Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from December 5 to 6, concluding in Jeddah on December 7. The initiative aimed to explore emerging tourism markets, attract more visitors, and facilitate the exchange of experiences, establishing strategic partnerships through formalizing memorandums of understanding.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, shared his reflections on the roadshow's success, stating,“This GCC roadshow signifies a pivotal moment for Ajman's tourism, establishing meaningful collaborations with esteemed partners in Oman and KSA. These MoUs mark the commencement of robust partnerships that will undeniably enhance Ajman's tourism landscape. We look forward to a future filled with mutual growth and success.”

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development:

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.