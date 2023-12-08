Over 3,000 Humanitarian Organisations Cease Working In Sudan Due To Ongoing War

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KHARTOUM, Dec 9 (NNN-SUNA) – More than 3,000 humanitarian organisations operating in Sudan, have completely ceased work, since the current civil war broke out in mid-Apr, Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission was cited as saying, yesterday.

“These include around 2,900 national organisations, 110 foreign organisations and more than 10 UN humanitarian agencies and regional organisations,” said the commission, pointing to the war's negative impact on the humanitarian situation in the country.

It indicated that, 85 percent of international aid workers had left Sudan, due to growing risks.

On Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in a statement that, social instability, poor communications network, staff shortfall, and bureaucratic impediments, have been affecting the delivery of humanitarian assistance in many parts of Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Khartoum and other areas since Apr 15.

More than 12,000 people have been killed so far in the clashes, while 6.6 million others have been displaced inside and outside Sudan, according to the OCHA.– NNN-SUNA

