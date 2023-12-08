President Signs Law On Rights Of National Minorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on amendments to some laws of Ukraine on the consideration of expert opinion of the Council of Europe and its bodies on the rights of national minorities (communities) in certain areas.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As noted, the Ukrainian parliament adopted this law on Friday, December 8. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law.

