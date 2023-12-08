Situation In South And Donetsk Region: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting to discuss the situation in southern Ukraine and in all sectors in Donetsk region.

He said this in his traditional evening address, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting. As always, the Commander-in-Chief and each sector commanders reported on the operational situation. Kupiansk, Lyman, and all Donetsk directions, south,” Zelensky said.

The President thanked all the soldiers and commanders for their resilience and courage.

“The task of our state – even now, in winter, no matter how difficult it may be – is to show strength and not let the enemy seize the initiative, not let them fortify. I thank everyone whose actions ensure this for Ukraine – our ability to make our moves,” Zelensky said.

As reported, 77 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The Russian army launched 27 missile attacks, 27 air strikes, and 49 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.