Bulgarian Parliament Votes For Additional Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgaria's National Assembly approved additional military aid for Ukraine, the possibility of use of Bulgarian air space for F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots, and for a limited number of Ukrainian military personnel to be authorised to transit or stay in Bulgaria for training.

That's according to The Sofia Globe , Ukrinform reports.

The resolution was supported by 145 MPs, while 55 voted against, with seven abstentions. The pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane and the Bulgarian Socialist Party were vehemently against.

It is noted that the additional military aid is to involve Bulgaria providing Ukraine with defective, obsolete and surplus to requirements missiles for air defence.

The resolution calls on the Defence Ministry of Bulgaria to take steps to join the coalition of countries involved in building capacity for Ukraine to put into use the F-16s it will receive, including through joint training and the use of air space.

The approved documents also provides for authorising Ukrainian infantry or mechanised companies of a strength of up to 160 per year to transit or be in Bulgaria for training.

During the debate on the resolution in the session hall, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev said that a political priority of this Bulgarian government is to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty.

Prior to that, MPs voted to override the veto imposed by President Rumen Radev on the previously approved supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Bulgarian parliament's defense committee at an extraordinary meeting supported the transfer of various types of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine to strengthen its air defenses.

Photo: sofiaglobe