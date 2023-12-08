Sixty-Four Civilians Killed In Russian Attacks On Sumy Region Over Two Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty four civilians, including four children, have died in the Sumy region following Russian attacks over the past two months.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Volodymyr Artyukh in an interview with Ukrinform.

Another 79 civilians were injured as Russian invaders shelled the Sumy region's border communities.

According to Artyukh, Russian attacks on the Sumy region's border areas significantly intensified. Over a hundred explosions are recorded on a daily basis. The enemy uses mortars, artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On November 28, 2023, three civilians were killed, including a 7-year-old girl, and three injured in Russia's shelling of the town of Seredyna-Buda. The enemy struck the settlement with MLRS.