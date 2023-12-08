Russians Plan To Complete Passportization In Occupied Territories By January 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy plans to complete the passportization procedure in the temporarily occupied territory by January 1, 2024.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy has set a goal to complete the passportization procedure by January 1. Of course, this does not mean that 100% of our citizens who remain under occupation will take this ausweis. But today, you cannot take a single step without hindrance (in the occupied territories - ed.) if you do not have a Russian passport," he said.

Some 104 torture chambers discovered across de-areas – Prosecutor General

As reported, entry to the temporarily occupied Enerhodar is prohibited for those who do not have a Russian passport. In addition, the enemy is conducting door-to-door visits to compile a register of people who do not have Russian documents so that they can be deported as foreigners.