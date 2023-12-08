UN Security Council Fails To Pass Draft On Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- A draft UN Security Council resolution demanding immediate ceasefire between the Israeli occupation forces and Hamas movement in Gaza Strip was blocked by a US veto on Friday.

Thirteen UNSC members voted for the draft, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the US voted against and the United Kingdom abstained.

More than 96 UN member states backed the draft which aimed to force both parties to the conflict into meeting their obligations under the International Humanitarian Law, notably those relating to protection of civilian population.

It also demanded immediate and unconditional release of hostages and ensure safe delivery of relief aid.

The UNSC vote followed an appeal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the Security Council to help end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

In a letter to the Council president on Wednesday, Guterres invoked the rarely-used Article 99 of the UN Charter to urge the 15 members of the Council to unite in a call for ending the conflict which jeopardized international peace and security. (end)

