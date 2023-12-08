US Blames Baghdad Attack On Iran-Aligned Militias

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The United States strongly condemned last night's rocket attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad and today's attacks against facilities hosting US personnel.

"The many Iran-aligned militias that operate freely in Iraq threaten the security and stability of Iraq, our personnel, and our partners in the region," Spokesperson of the Department of State Matthew Miller said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Sudani rightly called these attacks 'acts of terrorism.' We urge the Iraqi Security Forces to immediately investigate and arrest the perpetrators of these attacks and bring them to justice," the spokesperson pointed out.

"The Iraqi Government has repeatedly committed to protect diplomatic missions as well as US military personnel, who are present in the country at Iraq's invitation.

"This is non-negotiable, as is our right to self-defense," Miller stressed. (end)

