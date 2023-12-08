OIC Blasts Israeli Carnage In W. Bank Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians residents in Al-Fare'a refugee camp, Tubas governorate, the West Bank, on Friday.

The carnage, in which six Palestinians were martyred and six others injured, falls in the framework of the genocide being systematically committed by the Israeli occupation forces and aligned Jewish settlers against the Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, Jerusalem city, and Gaza Strip, the OIC Secretariat said in a press release.

The international community, particularly the UN Security Council, must shoulder their responsibility for the persistence of the Israeli occupation forces in such criminal acts, the statement added. (end)

