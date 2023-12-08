Kuwait's Al-Kharafi Leads 3Rd Race Of Jump Saudi Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Ali Al-Kharafi, a Kuwaiti equestrian, led the third race of "Jump Saudi" showjumping championship at Al-Janadriyah - a cultural and heritage site near Riyadh, on Friday.
He finished the four-star category of the speed-against-time race, 1.4 m-high hurdles, in 60.92 seconds.
Ukraine's Alisa Danilova and Saudi Arabia's Mishari Al-Harbi came second and third, respectively.
The first week of the championship - for the one-star and four-star categories, kicked off yesterday and continues until Sunday with equestrians from 17 countries taking part. (end)
ash
MENAFN08122023000071011013ID1107562706
