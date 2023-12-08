(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman Tourism Successfully Concludes GCC Roadshow, Forging Strategic Alliances







Ajman, UAE - December 8, 2023 - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General, has successfully concluded a meticulously planned and executed strategic roadshow across key destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) from December 4 to December 7. The primary objective of this initiative was to elevate the profile of tourism in the Emirate of Ajman, showcasing its distinctive attractions and immense potential to a discerning global audience.



In Muscat, Oman, on December 4, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Travel Point LLC, a recognized leader in Oman's tourism sector. Specializing in Exclusive Outbound Group Tours, Adventure Tourism, Film Tourism, Destination Weddings, and Events Management. This strategic alliance aims to blend creative tourism and highlight Ajman's distinctive landmarks.





The roadshow continued to Riyadh, KSA, on December 6, witnessing the signing of two significant MoUs. The first is with AlSarh Travel, a prominent player in the tourism and travel sector, dedicated to enhancing hospitality standards in Ajman. This partnership is expected to attract more travelers to Ajman, positioning it as an exceptional tourist destination.





The second MoU in Riyadh was signed with Sky Wings Travel, a key player in the travel and tourism sector. His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department, signed a cooperation agreement focused on developing and strengthening cooperation and partnership with the company, particularly in hotel reservations and marketing tourist attractions in Ajman.





In Jeddah, KSA, on December 7, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development sealed an MoU with Lemonde, emphasizing advanced solutions for hotel reservations through an advanced reservation system. Aligned with Ajman's appeal, this initiative aims to provide high-quality services and streamline the reservation process for both residents and visitors.





These partnerships were forged as a result of a promotional tour and meetings conducted by a delegation from the ADTD. The delegation engaged with leaders, operators in the tourism sector, and prominent tourism companies and agencies. Under the supervision of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, the tour included visits to the Sultanate of Oman from December 4, followed by Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from December 5 to 6, concluding in Jeddah on December 7. The initiative aimed to explore emerging tourism markets, attract more visitors, and facilitate the exchange of experiences, establishing strategic partnerships through formalizing memorandums of understanding.



His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, shared his reflections on the roadshow's success, stating, 'This GCC roadshow signifies a pivotal moment for Ajman's tourism, establishing meaningful collaborations with esteemed partners in Oman and KSA. These MoUs mark the commencement of robust partnerships that will undeniably enhance Ajman's tourism landscape. We look forward to a future filled with mutual growth and success.'



