(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 08 December 2023



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 10.9 billion in total during the week ending 08 December 2023. The sum of transactions was 4.86.

357 plots were sold for AED 2.18 billion, 2,113 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.86 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanyah Fifth sold for AED 268.02 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 95.56 million in Saih Shuaib 2, and a land sold for AED 83.93 million in Saih Shuaib 3 in third place.

Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most transactions for this week by 213 sales transactions worth AED 189.09 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 23 sales transactions worth AED 38.29 million, and Palm Jabal Ali with 20 sales transactions worth AED 678.29 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 135 million in Al Wasl, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 135 million in Al Wasl, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 87.43 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.29 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED 2.08 billion.

162 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 641 million.