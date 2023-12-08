Brazil Sees Record Savings Withdrawals For Second Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazilians withdrew over R$ 100 billion (approximately $20.4 billion) from savings accounts.



These withdrawals, totaling R$ 101.59 billion (about $20.73 billion) from January to November, mark a historic high since 1995.



According to Brazil's Central Bank , the previous record was R$ 109.5 billion (around $22.35 billion) in 2022.



In 2022, savings accounts experienced a record negative balance of R$ 103.2 billion (about $21.06 billion).



Despite this, December traditionally sees a spike in savings due to the 13th salary payment. Hence, 2023's total withdrawal might not exceed the 2022 record.



These significant withdrawals are linked to rising household debt and stricter monetary policies in Brazil.



By November 2023, the total savings stock reached R$ 963.4 billion (around $196.61 billion), mainly due to investment returns.



In October, the savings stock was at R$ 961.8 billion (approximately $196.29 billion).



Despite a negative balance of R$ 3.3 billion (about $0.67 billion) in November, investment returns led to a gain of R$ 5.4 billion (around $1.10 billion), raising the total savings stock.



Brazilian savings accounts yield a monthly return of 0.5% plus the Referential Rate (TR), totaling an annual yield of 6.17% plus TR.







This yield influences Brazilians' savings and financial decisions, reflecting the interplay between economic policies and personal finance.



The trend of increased savings withdrawals in Brazil is a response to economic pressures and rising living costs.

Response to economic pressures

It mirrors global trends in personal finance management during economic downturns.



The shift in savings behavior also points to evolving attitudes towards traditional banking and investments.



With the rise of digital banking and new investment options like cryptocurrencies, Brazilians are exploring diverse ways to manage and grow their wealth.



This shift offers insights into Brazil's evolving financial landscape and reflects global consumer financial behavior during economic challenges.

