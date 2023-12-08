(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has boosted its growth forecast for the financial year 2023-24.



It anticipates a 7% increase, marking an upgrade from its 6.5% projection.



This adjustment reflects India's impressive July-September quarter economic performance, where 7.6% GDP growth surpassed the central bank's initial estimate.



RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced these revisions, attributing the strong growth to robust domestic demand, significant investment, and substantial government spending.



He shared these insights during a statement after the Monetary Policy Committee's recent meeting.



The RBI predicts a 6.5% growth rate for the third quarter and 6% for the fourth. These figures reflect a positive revision from earlier forecasts of 6% and 5.7%, respectively.



Despite these encouraging signs, the RBI has decided to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.50%.







This move marks the fifth consecutive time the rate remains unchanged.



The MPC unanimously agreed on this decision, aiming to balance inflation control with supporting economic growth.

India's Rising GDP Defies Expectations

Retail inflation, which tracks consumer goods price changes, dropped to a four-month low of 4.87% in October.



This rate fits within the RBI's target range. However, Das cautions that inflation could rise in the near future, driven by potential increases in food prices.



In response to global inflation pressures, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the RBI started increasing the repo rate in May of the previous year.



This led to six consecutive rate hikes. The cumulative increase totaled 250 basis points.



In April this year, the RBI paused these hikes. Economists support this decision, predicting a stable policy for now.



They anticipate potential easing from August 2024 as inflation moderates and growth challenges become clearer.



Das highlights India's strong position amid global economic uncertainties.



He underscores the importance of steady monetary policy and clear communication in these turbulent times.



Concluding with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, Das expresses confidence in India's resilient economy and its prospects for continued growth.

