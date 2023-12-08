Brazil’S Amazon Deforestation Sees Major Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent developments, Brazil's Amazon region witnessed a notable decline in deforestation.



This decrease reached 63.7% as of November compared to the previous year. Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) provided these insights.



INPE's Real-Time Deforestation Detection System (Deter) actively monitors forest cover changes.



The data revealed a significant reduction, with only 201.1 square kilometers cleared in November.



This number is the lowest since monitoring started in 2015. To put this in perspective, in November 2022, the Amazon lost 554.6 square kilometers of forest.



Cloud cover affects the accuracy of these measurements. This year, clouds obscured 21.74% of the Amazon.



In 2022, the figure was slightly lower, at 15.03%. Despite these challenges, the INPE successfully tracked deforestation trends.







A broader look at 2023 shows a downward trend in forest destruction . Deforestation decreased by nearly 50.5% from the previous year from January to November.



The total deforested area was 4,977 square kilometers. This marks a positive shift, being the smallest area cleared since 2018.



However, the situation in the Cerrado region presents a contrast. The Cerrado, stretching from central Brazil to the Amazon's southern edge, faced increased deforestation.



In November alone, 572 square kilometers were cleared. This is the highest figure for November since Deter started tracking the Cerrado in 2017.

Goal is to eliminate Amazon deforestation by 2030

Brazil's government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is addressing these issues. One of their goals is to eliminate Amazon deforestation by 2030.



President Lula da Silva emphasized this commitment at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai. He noted a 22% reduction in Amazon deforestation from August 2022 to July 2023.



Furthermore, President Lula da Silva highlighted Brazil's efforts in reducing carbon emissions.



Over the first ten months of 2023, the country prevented 250 million tons of carbon emissions.



These efforts align with Brazil's broader environmental commitments. The nation aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 48% by 2025 and 53% by 2030.



Ultimately, Brazil seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

