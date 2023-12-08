Angola’S Step Forward In Cryptocurrency Oversight

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola's parliament has recently passed a bill focused on cryptocurrency mining and virtual assets.



This unanimous decision marks a significant step in regulating digital currencies. The law's primary goal is to safeguard Angola's monetary sovereignty.



State Secretary for Finance and Treasury, Otoniel dos Santos , highlighted the importance of this law.



He spoke about its role in addressing environmental sustainability and energy security concerns.



These aspects have become increasingly relevant with the rise of cryptocurrency mining.



The bill, proposed by President João Lourenço, received overwhelming support in the parliament.



During the extraordinary plenary session, it garnered 167 votes in favor, with no opposition or abstentions.



This unanimous vote underscores the collective agreement on the need for regulation in this emerging field.







Dos Santos noted the existing issue of unregulated cryptocurrency mining in Angola. He pointed out the associated risks, including money laundering and financing terrorism.



He emphasized that these activities often evade the control of Angola's monetary authorities, particularly the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

Cryptocurrency mining is prevalent

The legislation is designed to prevent the misuse of cryptocurrencies , especially for illegal activities.



It aims to maintain national monetary sovereignty while protecting the country's energy and environmental systems.



This approach ensures that cryptocurrency mining does not compromise Angola's energy security or environmental health.



Reports from Angola's police authorities indicate that cryptocurrency mining is prevalent, often involving Asian immigrants. These reports have played a role in shaping the bill.



Finally, dos Santos mentioned that the bill also aims to protect citizens' legal security.



He stressed the need for regulation by the BNA, ensuring that digital currency operations remain within the legal framework.



The proposed law comprises five chapters covering various aspects of cryptocurrency use.



These include general provisions, issuance, mining, circulation, and crimes related to financial, environmental, and energy security systems.



The bill will undergo further detailed discussions, indicating the government's commitment to comprehensive regulation in this area.

