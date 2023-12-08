FIFA’S Potential Ban Threatens Brazilian Clubs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) FIFA may ban Brazilian football clubs from international competitions following a notification sent to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).



The issue centers on the potential suspension of CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues due to external influence.



FIFA's immediate action could lead to excluding Fluminense from this month's World Club Cup.



This decision connects to similar actions previously taken against other football officials.



FIFA's rules require member associations like the CB to operate independently, without external legal influences.



A breach here could result in sanctions. Recently, the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice ousted Rodrigues.



They appointed José Perdiz to head the CBF and oversee new elections temporarily. Rodrigues' removal relates to a legal challenge by the Public Prosecutor's Office in 2018.







They argued that CBF's statutes conflicted with the Pelé Law, demanding equal representation between federations and clubs.



This situation unfolded while Rogério Caboclo, then CBF President, faced removal due to harassment allegations.



After Caboclo's exit, Rodrigues, the vice president at that time, assumed the interim presidency.



He negotiated an agreement with MPRJ, leading to a new election and his eventual presidency.



However, other vice-presidents from Caboclo's administration expressed concerns.



They claimed they were not consulted about the agreement and were negatively impacted by its results.



Now, Fluminense 's participation in the World Club Cup is uncertain. FIFA's policies forbid external interference in the affairs of national federations.



Violating these norms could lead to sanctions, including being barred from competitions. As of now, no final decision has been made regarding Fluminense's eligibility.



The team is preparing for its semi-final match against Al-Itihad on December 18th in the World Club Cup.

