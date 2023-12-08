SOUTHCOM Conduct Flights Over Guyana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – In collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) announced flight operations within Guyana on December 7.

Venezuela rejects US Southern Command presence in Essequibo amidst border dispute. President Maduro ordered the creation of several civil and military institutions for the disputed Essequibo region.

CARICOM has scheduled a meeting on Friday, December 8, 2023, to discuss the Guyana-Venezuela dispute over the Essequibo region. “Why shouldn't we be in a position to defend what is ours? We are working with our allies in a precautionary manner, to ensure that we keep our people safe and ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Guyana,” he said.

The US will continue its commitment as Guyana's trusted security partner and promoting regional cooperation and interoperability, according to the US Embassy Georgetown , SOUTHCOM statement.

“This exercise builds upon routine engagement and operations to enhance security partnership between the United States and Guyana, and to strengthen regional cooperation. In addition to this exercise, USSOUTHCOM will continue its collaboration with the GDF in the areas of disaster preparedness, aerial and maritime security, and countering transnational criminal organizations.”

On December 1, 2023,

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action that would affect Guyana's control of its Essequibo region, pending the court's final decision in the border controversy case.



The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Friday, December 8, 2023, at the request of Guyana following the decisions by the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to exercise rights of administrative sovereignty over the Essequibo region, an integral part of the territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The government of Belize commented that“the decisions and plans announced by Venezuela challenge directly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana and heighten tensions between the two countries. Furthermore, Venezuela's actions and decisions violate well-recognised rules of international law, as well as the binding provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice on December 1, 2023 – in particular, the Court's direction that Venezuela must not do anything that“might aggravate or extend” its territorial dispute with Guyana“or make it more difficult to resolve.”

“Belize reiterates its strong support for the ongoing judicial process at the International Court of Justice, which provides for the peaceful settlement of the territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela. Belize stresses that Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace.”

2023 Theme: Freedom, Equality and Justice for All

December 10, 2023, marks the 75th anniversary of one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges: the

Universal Declaration of Human Rights

(UDHR). This

landmark document enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.





“The Universal Declaration shows the way to common values and approaches that can help resolve tensions and create the security and stability our world craves,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

President Dr Mohamed Ali has dedicated Sunday, 10 December 2023, as a Day of Prayer and Reflection.

Guyana has recorded the deaths of five heroic servicemen who tragically lost their lives in the helicopter crash on December 6, 2023.

“It is in moments like these that we must find strength in unity, solace in each other, and hope in our shared humanism.

Now is the time for us to draw strength from one another, share the burden of sorrow, and collectively pray for the victims, their grieving families,

and for the swift recovery of the survivors of the horrific helicopter crash.”

“It is a time also to reflect on the sacrifices made by these brave men in service to our nation and express gratitude for their dedication to duty,” said president Ali.