Global Commemorations Mark 750Th Anniversary Of Rumi's Passing In Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International commemoration events for the 750th anniversary of
Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi began Thursday with the "Time for Union"
march in the Turkish province of Konya, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Mufti, local religious leader, Ali Oge said a prayer after the
recitation of the Quran.
Protocol members and citizens walked from Mevlana Street to
Mevlana Square.
Participants visiting the Mevlana Museum listened to the Gulbang
prayer, a tradition of the Mevlevi Order, and attended the Nevbe
Ceremony held in the square.
Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu, in a news
conference, said it is the time to feel, live, and share Rumi's
messages of infinite love and unity more closely.
Emphasizing that Rumi is not only a thinker of a specific
geography but also a universal thinker contributing to the
spiritual richness of the entire world, Mumcu said Rumi's teachings
laid the foundations of love, tolerance, unity and peace,
addressing humanity in a universal language.
Events, seminars, exhibitions and discussions for the 750th
anniversary of the passing of the intellectual and Sufi, Mevlana
Jalaluddin al-Rumi, known for his teachings that have attracted
global interest, will continue to Dec. 17.
The great sufi scholar and poet died in 1273 in Konya, which his
followers call“union with God.”
