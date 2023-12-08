Tourism Administration Promoting Georgia On Expedia Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Tourism Administration on Friday said it had launched a new marketing campaign with Expedia, one of the world's largest travel internet platforms, to promote the country's tourist destinations, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body said information about Georgian tourist destinations, winter resorts, nature, adventure tourism and other tourist products would be posted on Expedia and its partner websites.

The promotion will involve the websites and social media.

It will target millions of users of Expedia in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - the target markets for the GNTA.