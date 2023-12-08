Prison Bakery Comes To Light In Pompeii

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archaeologists digging in Pompeii have discovered a bakery that
doubled as a prison where slaves and donkeys were confined and
exploited to grind flour, it emerged on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The finding presents as a cramped space with only small windows
with iron grilles for the passage of light and indents in the floor
to direct the movement of the animals.
The bakery is located in the Regio IX, insula 10, where
excavations are underway as part of a larger project to shore up
and maintain the fronts that surround the as yet unexplored area of
the ancient Roman city that was buried by the eruption of nearby
Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.
