CIS States Discuss Cooperation In Information Sphere In Minsk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Consultations between representatives of the ministries of
foreign affairs of the member states of the Commonwealth of
Independent States took place at premises of the CIS Executive
Committee in Minsk on 7-8 December, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
Representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the CIS Executive
Committee took part in the consultations.
Participants of the meeting exchanged views about forms,
methods, and peculiarities of information support for foreign
policy and work with mass media. Modern challenges to international
information security, matters concerning the development of the
relevant concepts and mechanisms were mentioned.
Participants of the consultations discussed forms and methods of
the work of the ministries of foreign affairs with representatives
of national and foreign mass media, peculiarities of interaction
with foreign audience and domestic audience. Matters of
accreditation, status, and operation of national mass media and
foreign ones were mentioned.
Close attention was paid to ways to improve the effectiveness of
information coverage of significant events in the CIS space and
peculiarities of targeting the youth audience.
Participants of the consultations presented information about
the work that had been done to provide information coverage for
events held within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's presidency over
the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2023. An agreement was
reached to continue the practice of providing information coverage
to events to be held within the framework of Russia's presidency
over the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2024.
Participants of the meeting also discussed digital diplomacy and
the use of new tools for providing information coverage of foreign
policy.
