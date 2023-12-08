CIS States Discuss Cooperation In Information Sphere In Minsk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Consultations between representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States took place at premises of the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 7-8 December, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

Representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the CIS Executive Committee took part in the consultations.

Participants of the meeting exchanged views about forms, methods, and peculiarities of information support for foreign policy and work with mass media. Modern challenges to international information security, matters concerning the development of the relevant concepts and mechanisms were mentioned.

Participants of the consultations discussed forms and methods of the work of the ministries of foreign affairs with representatives of national and foreign mass media, peculiarities of interaction with foreign audience and domestic audience. Matters of accreditation, status, and operation of national mass media and foreign ones were mentioned.

Close attention was paid to ways to improve the effectiveness of information coverage of significant events in the CIS space and peculiarities of targeting the youth audience.

Participants of the consultations presented information about the work that had been done to provide information coverage for events held within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's presidency over the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2023. An agreement was reached to continue the practice of providing information coverage to events to be held within the framework of Russia's presidency over the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2024.

Participants of the meeting also discussed digital diplomacy and the use of new tools for providing information coverage of foreign policy.