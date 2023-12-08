5 Dead In Guyanase Military Helicopter Crash Near Venezuela

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Five of seven Guyanese soldiers who were onboard a helicopter
that crashed near the border with Venezuela are confirmed dead, the
Guyana Defense Force said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The other two soldiers appear to have survived the accident that
occurred Wednesday when they were traveling to visit troops near
Venezuela.
Search teams have reported“positive signs of life at the
scene,” according to a statement from the GDF.
Troops and rescue teams, including doctors, were deployed but
weather conditions prevented them from reaching the scene of the
accident until 2 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the accident has not
been determined.
Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said,“The magnitude of this loss
is immeasurable” for the country and for the Guyana Defense
Force.
“My heart aches and drowns with sadness at the tragic loss of
some of our best men in uniform,” he said in a statement.
Guyanese authorities said they had "no information” to suggest
that Venezuela was involved in the helicopter's disappearance. But
the incident adds tensions to a territorial dispute between the two
countries concerning the mineral- and oil-rich Essequibo region
that both claim as theirs.
While Guyana said its border with Venezuela was fixed by an
arbitration tribunal in 1899, Venezuela said the Essequibo River
forms a natural frontier recognized at the time of independence
from Spain.
The US State Department said that in talks with Ali late
Wednesday, Washington reaffirmed its unwavering support for
Guyana's sovereignty.
MENAFN08122023000195011045ID1107562347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.