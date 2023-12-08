               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkiye Started Working On Domestic Artificial Intelligence Model


Abbas Ganbay Read more

Selcuk Bayraktar, CTO of Baykar Makina, announced the launch of a domestic artificial intelligence project at the International Startup Summit held in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

"Under the leadership of T3 Foundation, we have launched a major language processing project centered on Turkish, completely open source, covering all languages!" said Bayraktar.

