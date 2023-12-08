Turkiye Started Working On Domestic Artificial Intelligence Model

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Selcuk Bayraktar, CTO of Baykar Makina, announced the launch of
a domestic artificial intelligence project at the International
Startup Summit held in Istanbul, Azernews reports.
"Under the leadership of T3 Foundation, we have launched a major
language processing project centered on Turkish, completely open
source, covering all languages!" said Bayraktar.
