Kremlin Plans To 'Turn' Sea Of Azov Into Russia's Inland Sea By Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians want to 'turn' the Sea of Azov into Russia's inland sea.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing at the RMA Media Center, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Russians are preparing a project to change the status of the Azov Sea. The invaders plan to define the Sea of Azov as Russia's inland sea at the legislative level. The change in the status of the reservoir, as planned by the invaders, should neutralize the effect of international law in this territory," Malashko said.

In addition, according to him, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders continue to arbitrarily seize the homes and property of people who have left.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also added that more than 600 residents of the region, including children, are currently being held captive by the Russians.

"There is a tendency for our military to be convicted and sent even to Siberia. This is a violation of any international conventions," Malashko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders plan to complete the process of forced passportization in the occupied territories by January 1, 2024.