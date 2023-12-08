U.S. Defense Companies To Receive Support In Entering Ukrainian Market - Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the United States will create an interagency team to support American businesses planning to work in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin announced this following the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukraine Deal Team is an interagency team that will support American companies on their way to concluding deals with the Ukrainian defense industry. The team will include representatives of the State Department, the Defense Department, and the Department of Commerce from the United States," the minister said.

Kamyshin also stated that the State Department, in cooperation with the U.S. Congress, plans to provide the Ministry of Strategic Industries with a separate advisor. Their task will be to support the process of Ukraine's accession to interoperable military forces, fight against corruption, and attract foreign investment.

As reported, during the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on joint weapons production and technical data exchange. In 2024, Ukraine will allocate an unprecedented budget for the development of defense production.