Orbán Openly Switches To Russian Agenda - Tusk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leader of the Polish Civic Coalition, Donald Tusk, believes the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, openly took up the Russian position, from which Poland also suffers.

The politician addressed the issue on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked if he plans to negotiate with Orbán as the new head of the Polish government, Tusk said: "I would not overestimate my influence on Viktor Orbán, we are not close to each other politically today."

According to him, Orbán "frankly switched to Russian positions" and is blocking decisions that cost Poland EUR 800 million. Tusk clarified that it is about the funds that the EU must return to Poland for the weapons shipped to Ukraine.

offers 'strategic partnership' with Ukraine instead of EU accession talk

"We were supposed to get these European funds, but Orban is blocking them," the Polish politician noted.

He added: "I will try, but let's be honest - his (Orbán's - ed.) relationship with Moscow and Putin is organic, and I don't think my beliefs can significantly change Orbán's attitude. But I will use various arguments and tools to at least eliminate the fallout from his attitude."

As reported, Orban, in a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, urged the latter not to put a decision on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and negotiations on the nation's accession to the EU on the agenda of the upcoming EU summit.

Puttingin his place: EU has options - up to elimination of veto

Later, an EU spokesman said Michel would cut short his trip to China as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to disrupt a summit of EU leaders at the end of this year.

On December 14, the European Council is expected consider the issue of launching negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Next week, Polish lawmakers are set to vote on the appointment of Donald Tusk as new head of government.