Enemy Hits Nikopol Three Times With Heavy Artillery, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 8, the enemy hit Nikopol three times with heavy artillery, injuring an elderly woman.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Having hit Pavlohrad district with missiles, the enemy switched to Nikopol. From the very morning, they hit the city three times with heavy artillery," the post says.

An 86-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

An industrial enterprise, nine private houses, eight outbuildings, a tractor, a gas pipe and a power line were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, utility workers spent the whole day eliminating the consequences of an enemy attack in Pavlohrad district. The Russian forces fired five missiles at the district.

One man was killed, another eight civilians were injured.

Due to bad weather, more than 11,000 families were left without electricity in the region today.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Facebook