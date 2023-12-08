Turkmenistan, UNDP To Discuss Deepening Strategic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 8. Turkmenistan and UN Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss
opportunities to deepen long-standing strategic cooperation,
Trend reports.
According to the UNDP, these issues will be discussed at the
'Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace' International Forum, which will
be held on December 11 in Ashgabat, where Ivana Živković, Assistant
Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional
Bureau for Europe and the CIS, UNDP, invited by the Government of
Turkmenistan.
Živković will meet with senior Government officials to discuss
the country's development prospects and opportunities to deepen
long-standing strategic cooperation aimed at addressing national
development priorities such as improving public health, digital
transformation and social protection.
She will also visit national medical institutions supported by
UNDP and hand over an advanced mobile PCR laboratory to the
Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.
The UNDP representative will visit the cardboard and printing
workshop of the Society of the Blind and Deaf of Turkmenistan,
renovated and renovated as a result of a joint initiative to
empower people with disabilities through vocational training and
job opportunities.
Meanwhile, in recent years, cooperation between UNDP and
Turkmenistan has continued to develop actively, covering a wide
range of areas of joint activity.
Both sides pay special attention to strengthening sustainable
economic development, social inclusion and environmental
sustainability.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107562327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.