Deadline For Submitting Applications For Observers In Early Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The period for
submitting applications to the Central Election Commission of
Azerbaijan to observe the early presidential elections throughout
the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan will cover the period
until January 28, 2024.
This is reflected in the“Calendar plan of main actions and
measures for holding early presidential elections” approved by the
Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
A citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan who has active electoral
rights (on his own initiative, as well as on the initiative of a
registered candidate, a political party, a bloc of political
parties, a non-governmental organization operating in the field of
elections), international (foreign) observers (by registering with
the Central Election Commission for arrival in the Republic of
Azerbaijan on the basis of an appropriate invitation in accordance
with the law), starting from the day of calling elections and up to
10 days before election day, must submit an application to the
Central Election Commission to conduct observation throughout the
entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
