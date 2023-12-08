               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Discloses Timeline For Campaign In Early Presidential Election


12/8/2023 3:09:53 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The duration of the election campaign in connection with the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan has been announced.

This is reflected in the“Calendar plan of main actions and measures for holding early presidential elections” approved by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Election campaigning by registered candidates, their authorized representatives and proxies, political parties whose candidates are registered, blocs of political parties, their authorized representatives and proxies begins 23 days before voting day and ends 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, pre-election campaigning for the early presidential elections begins on January 15, 2024 and ends on February 6 at 8:00.

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107562322

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search