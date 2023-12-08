Azerbaijan Discloses Timeline For Campaign In Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The duration of the election campaign in connection with the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan has been announced.

This is reflected in the“Calendar plan of main actions and measures for holding early presidential elections” approved by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Election campaigning by registered candidates, their authorized representatives and proxies, political parties whose candidates are registered, blocs of political parties, their authorized representatives and proxies begins 23 days before voting day and ends 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, pre-election campaigning for the early presidential elections begins on January 15, 2024 and ends on February 6 at 8:00.