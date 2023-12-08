Azerbaijan Discloses Timeline For Campaign In Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The duration of
the election campaign in connection with the early presidential
elections in Azerbaijan has been announced.
This is reflected in the“Calendar plan of main actions and
measures for holding early presidential elections” approved by the
Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Election campaigning by registered candidates, their authorized
representatives and proxies, political parties whose candidates are
registered, blocs of political parties, their authorized
representatives and proxies begins 23 days before voting day and
ends 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, pre-election
campaigning for the early presidential elections begins on January
15, 2024 and ends on February 6 at 8:00.
