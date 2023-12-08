Deputy Prime Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Russia Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Deputy Prime
Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk met with Deputy Prime Minister
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev in Moscow, Trend reports with reference
to the press service of the Russian government.
Alexei Overchuk and Shahin Mustafayev discussed the current
issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation on the agenda of
the Russia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation. The commission co-chairs highlighted the positive
dynamics of trade development, reaffirming the effectiveness of
their bilateral cooperation. The growth in trade between Russia and
Azerbaijan in January-October 2023 was 20 percent higher than in
the same period of 2022.
The parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue a
constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani
relations in all areas of cooperation.
