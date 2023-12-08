Dr. Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute Forges Strategic Partnership With Japan's M3, Inc. To Elevate Medical PG Preparation In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 7th December 2023 - Dr. Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute (DBMCI) is pleased to announce a groundbreaking joint venture with M3, Inc., a prominent Japanese entity. The collaboration aims to reinforce both offline and online preparatory services for medical students across India.



Under this joint venture, DBMCI will strengthen its offline business operations, with a focus on in-person classes and live video-based coaching for national medical entrance examinations. By leveraging the expertise and technology of M3 Group, DBMCI seeks to enhance the digital learning experience for its students.



This partnership marks M3's entry into the offline preparatory school business for doctors and medical students in India, complementing its existing online learning platform. The collaboration is expected to broaden the spectrum of learning opportunities and improve the quality of learning services, thereby contributing significantly to the advancement of medical care in India.



M3, Inc., operating a specialized web portal for medical professionals, provides healthcare-related information to over 320,000 physician members in Japan and 6.5 million physicians globally. Through its subsidiary, M3 Group offers the learning platform "Marrow" for medical PG preparation in India.



Dr. Nachiket Bhatia, CEO of DBMCI, expressed confidence in the joint venture, stating, "This collaboration with M3 marks a transformative moment for us. Combining our offline expertise with M3's digital prowess will redefine medical education standards in India. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to excellence in medical education, with a collective vision to shape the future of medical professionals in the country."



Established in 1996 by Dr. Mukesh Bhatia, DBMCI has been a pioneer in post-graduate medical entrance examinations. The institute provides coaching for PG NEET and FMGE examinations through various methods, including pre-recorded lectures, live video classes (both at home and in centers), and face-to-face centers distributed across India. With a rich history of nurturing proficient doctors, DBMCI has consistently delivered quality education since its inception.



KPMG India played a crucial role as the exclusive transaction advisor to DBMCI and its shareholders, facilitating seamless collaboration between the two entities. This mutual alliance represents a significant step toward providing future medical professionals with an unparalleled learning opportunity.

