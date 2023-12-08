Putin Runs For '24 Pres. Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that he will run for the 2024 presidential election.

If reelected, the 71-year-old will extend his 24-year leadership of Russia, albeit with an eight-year stint spent formally as prime minister.

Putin announced his bid at the 'Heroes of the Fatherland Day', where war veterans are presented with Russia's highest military honor, according to state-run news agencies.

On Thursday, Russia's Federation Council upper house approved March 17, 2024 for the vote. (end)

as







MENAFN08122023000071011013ID1107562314